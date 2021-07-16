Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till July 31, teachers now allowed to visit schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown period in Tamil Nadu for two more weeks i.e. till July 31 with some relaxations.

The following relaxations will come into force from July 19. Industrial Training Institutes, industrial schools and typewriting training institutes can function with 50 percent students on rotation basis by adopting standard operating procedures.

Also, teachers are allowed to visit schools to carry out work relating to admissions, distribution of textbooks and for administrative reasons.

Schools, colleges, theatres, bars and swimming pools will remain closed.