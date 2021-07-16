Pondicherry University to conduct all examinations online from July 19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University on Friday announced that it would conduct all theory examinations scheduled from July 19 online.

According to a release from the Controller of Examination of the University, this will not be applicable to undergraduate and post graduate medical and dental courses as well as examinations which are not yet to be scheduled. The practicals can be conducted online, only when simulation is possible, otherwise practical exams are to be conducted offline.

The university has directed the principals to send question papers through e-mail and students can write in A4 size white paper with black ink. After three hours, students are expected to scan the paper written by them and send it to the principals within 30 minutes of the scheduled time of examination.

The principals have to print out the papers submitted, authenticate by affixing the college seal on the first page, bundle them and sent them to the university on the same day, said the release.