STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry University to conduct all examinations online from July 19

The university has directed principals to send question papers through e-mail. After three hours, students are expected to scan the papers written by them and send them to the principals.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University on Friday announced that it would conduct all theory examinations scheduled from July 19 online.

According to a release from the Controller of Examination of the University, this will not be applicable to undergraduate and post graduate medical and dental courses as well as examinations which are not yet to be scheduled. The practicals can be conducted online, only when simulation is possible, otherwise practical exams are to be conducted offline.

The university has directed the principals to send question papers through e-mail and students can write in A4 size white paper with black ink. After three hours, students are expected to scan the paper written by them and send it to the principals within 30 minutes of the scheduled time of examination.

The principals have to print out the papers submitted, authenticate by affixing the college seal on the first page, bundle them and sent them to the university on the same day, said the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pondicherry University Puducherry
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp