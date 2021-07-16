STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slow and steady did not win the race for these tortoise hunters, nabbed

Two youth from Kerala travelled all the way from Coimbatore to Sivakasi in their quest for the ‘Star Tortoise’, a rare tortoise species.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:32 AM

The tortoise had been kept in a helmet inside a bag | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two youth from Kerala traveled all the way from Coimbatore to Sivakasi in their quest for the ‘Star Tortoise’, a rare tortoise species. However, when they reached their destination to start the negotiation, they were instead greeted by the police.

According to police, one Prasanth (23) and one Mahendran (23) came across the tortoise in Tiruvannamalai forest region near Srivilliputhur. The duo then trapped the reptile and posted pictures and videos of it on social media and asked those interested to get in touch.

Seeing the message, the youth from Kerala, working at Tiruppur - Abhishek (23) and Nithin (20) - contacted them to obtain the tortoise to be kept as their pet, following which they were invited to Sivakasi to get the tortoise. 

When the four of them were negotiating the price of the tortoise at Rs 10,000, near a Tasmac shop behind Sivakasi bus stand, somebody tipped off the police and the four of them were nabbed.

The tortoise had been kept in a helmet inside a bag. The four of them were handed over to the forest officials. Sources from the Forest Department said that the tortoise comes under an animal protected under Schedule IV of Wildlife (Protection) Act, and an action will be taken after a detailed inquiry.

