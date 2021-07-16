Woman hangs self, drunk husband takes down body, goes back to bed

By Express News Service

KARUR: The news of a drunk man bringing down the body of his wife, who hanged herself, and then going back to sleep sent shock waves among residents of Mayanur on Thursday. According to sources, Danasekaran (34), of Padalur, was working as manager at an alcohol de-addiction centre in Vellore district. Ironically, Danasekaran got addicted to alcohol, which led to frequent quarrels with his wife Malathi (30), of Mayanur.

According to sources, Malathi, along with her husband and five-year-old son, had gone to her parents’ house a few days ago. Due to this, a dispute broke out between a drunk Danasekaran and Malathi on Wednesday. A frustrated Malathi hanged herself, even as her inebriated husband was sleeping in the same room. Seeing his mother hanging, the boy woke up Danasekaran.

Still in a state of high, the man cut the rope, laid the woman’s body on the floor, and went back to sleep. Later, the little boy alerted the neighbours, who informed the Mayanur police. The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and arrested Danasekaran. An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the police also registered cases in connection with two more suicides which took place in the district on Wednesday. Veeramalai (35), of Kakayanpatti Colony in Thogamalai union, was working as a daily wage labourer at a construction site. Owing to the pandemic, Veeramalai lost his job and was unable to support his family. Depressed, he ended his life on Wednesday.

In another incident, Murugan (30), of Kolanthakavundanur, who was working as a cab driver in Karur, committed suicide owing to serious health issues for the past six months.

Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050.