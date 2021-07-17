2026 deadline fixed for completing Madurai AIIMS construction

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Member of Madurai AIIMS Institute Body MP Manickam Tagore, who attended the body’s first meeting on Friday, said that it has fixeed 2026 as the deadline for completing the construction works of AIIMS at Thoppur.

Chaired by President of Madurai AIIMS Institute Body Dr VM Katoch, the first meeting was held virtually and was attended by various members including Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore, Vice Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, Executive Director Dr M Hanumantha Rao, amongst others.

The MP-member Tagore said, “The current estimated cost of the AIIMS project at Thoppur is Rs 1,928 crore, of which JICA is to give loan to the extent of Rs 1,677 crore, as per the loan agreement signed between the Indian and Japanese governments on March 26. The Japanese team is expected to draft the plan in about 20 months, following which the construction would take off.”

Taking note of the delay in starting the project, the AIIMS Institute Body has set a deadline to complete the works by 2026, the MP added. “On the immediate intake of MBBS students at the Madurai AIIMS, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to consider commencing the classes temporarily at Theni or Sivaganga Government Hospital.

As the Institute Body is keen on commencing the MBBS admission in a temporary campus during the year 2021-22 until the construction is over at Thoppur site, recruitment of faculties would be initiated by the Body after appropriate space is identified and handed over by the TN government,” he added.