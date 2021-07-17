STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Elections to Tamil Nadu urban local bodies likely by December

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday said his department has expedited works for conducting elections to urban local bodies as per the directions given by the CM.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a gap of 10 years, elections to the urban local bodies are likely to be held by the year-end.  The Municipal Administration Department is gearing up for this mega exercise.  

Revealing this, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday said his department has expedited works for conducting elections to urban local bodies as per the directions given by Chief Minister MK Stalin.  He said there were complaints regarding reservations for women in certain places and these would be sorted out soon. 

The Minister was speaking after a departmental meeting here.  However, Nehru said the Chief Minister would make an announcement about the elections in the ensuing Assembly session.

After the term of the last Urban Local Bodies came to an end in 2016, fresh elections could not be held for various reasons. The DMK challenged the delimitation and reservation in local bodies and after the Supreme Court gave its verdict, the State Election Commission notified the elections to rural local bodies in two phases in December 2019. The SEC said the notification for urban local bodies would be issued later.  

ALSO READ | TNSTC bus conductor uses saliva to tear ticket, passengers create ruckus

However, due to Covid related developments and other reasons, the elections to urban local bodies could not be held to date.  Now, the elections to the rural local bodies in the nine new districts formed last year would be held by September 15 as per the direction of the Supreme Court.  

During the ensuing budget session of the State Assembly, the DMK government is expected to make many popular announcements fulfilling its key electoral promises, and with that strength and the goodwill earned through Covid-related measures, the DMK is likely to face the elections to urban local bodies too.  

In the 2011 elections to the local bodies, the AIADMK almost swept the elections without any big alliance partner.  But this time, the AIADMK, keeping in mind the local body elections, already announced that the alliance formed for Assembly elections would continue.  

The DMK too, leaving no stone unturned to register a big win, trying its best to strengthen its alliance. Last week, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin called on DMDK president Vijayakant. Also, many senior functionaries of the AIADMK, as well as AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran and the MNM led by actor Kamal Hassan, have been joining the DMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN urban local body polls TN civic polls TN municipal elections
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp