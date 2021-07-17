Maintenance of 5,000 trees taken up by Hyundai Motor

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has undertaken the maintenance of a habitat of about 5,000 trees inside the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial Park near Chembarambakkam lake at Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur, said a statement issued by the company.

Ganesh Mani S, trustee - Hyundai Motor India Foundation said, “In line with our global vision, ‘Progress for Humanity’, we have taken up the maintenance of greenery belt in SIPCOT Industrial Park for creating a green ecosystem.”

HMIF will also initiate bio-fencing and laying of pathway, nursery formation, creation of compost pit and recreation spot in the coming years. In order to inculcate the culture of being environment-friendly, the company will also encourage children to visit the park to see the wide variety of trees available and learn about the benefits of planting trees. The company also has plans to invite Botany students to visit the location for research.

The greenery belt accommodates over 20 indigenous varieties of trees including Indian Cherry, Indian Beech, Mahogany, Indian Tulip, Ben Teak, Banyan, Fig and Peepal. HMIF has partnered with Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD), a Non-Governmental Organisation for driving the project. The manure required are being procured from nearby villages.

