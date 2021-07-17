Namakkal: Woman arrested for female infanticide

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Friday three months after she allegedly killed her newborn girl. According to police, Kasthuri (27) and Surya (30) of Erumapatti had two girl children. The woman gave birth to a third one at Government Namakkal Medical College Hospital (NMCH) three months ago. Within a couple of days from delivery, the woman left with her newborn without informing the hospital.

NMCH dean Dr Shantha Arulmozhi informed Erumapatti Block level Medical Officer (BMO) Lalitha about the mother and the newborn. Following this, a team of medical officials rushed to Kasthuri’s house and ensured that the mother and the newborn were safe. However, when the team visited a week later, they replied that the newborn died and was buried.

Based on a complaint, the police exhumed the body and sent it for autopsy which revealed that the baby died of head injuries. Erumapatti police on Friday arrested Kasthuri and she admitted to killing the baby. She was produced before Namakkal court and lodged in Salem central prison.