TN Health Minister Subramanian raises Covid vaccine supply, NEET issues during Delhi visit

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that he raised 13 demands, including adequate vaccine supply to the State, during his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating vaccine camps for hairdressers and autorickshaw drivers here, Subramanian said that he discussed with the Union minister fast-tracking the construction of Madurai AIIMS, manufacturing vaccines in Chengalpattu and Coonoor (Pasteur institute), and exempting Tamil Nadu from having to admit special doctors under Central government quota.

“The Union minister listened to all our issues. We gave him a booklet with 13 major issues concerning the State,” Subramanian said. Subramanian announced that the Centre allotted to the State Rs 1,500 crore towards third Covid wave preparations.

Of this, Rs 800 crore arrived as the first tranche. “They also gave us adequate stock of drugs for treating Black fungus and assured us a smooth supply of vaccines,” he added. Tamil Nadu, as on Friday morning, had seven lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Later in the day, Subramanian inaugurated a post-Covid care clinic at the Omandurar GH.

Subramanian said that during his meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he highlighted the issue of NEET in the State. “I discussed the issue with him and told him that 13 people have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu because of it. Pradhan understood the issue as his own State (Odisha) faced similar problems with NEET,” the health minister said.

