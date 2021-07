By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old farmer died after he was struck by lightning near Minjur in Tiruvallur district on Friday evening.

The deceased, Murugan, of Vayalur village, was returning home on a two-wheeler after buying plastic sheets to cover harvested paddy from the rain when he was killed.

Lightning struck when he was on the Tiruvellavayal-Elavamkodu Road near Velur village, and he died on the spot. The Kattur police sent the body for a postmortem examination.