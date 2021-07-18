Mother-daughter duo arrested for stealing jewels
A mother-daughter duo, who replaced gold jewels with artificial ones at a showroom in the city on the pretext of buying gold, have been arrested in Madurai.
The police said the crime was committed on July 11 at a showroom in Korukkupet. Probe revealed that suspects were part of a large network involved in such crimes. Four sovereigns were seized from them and they were remanded in judicial custody