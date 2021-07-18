This time, no round off for Class 12 marks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate ranking during college admissions, the Class 12 examination results this time would be calculated till two decimal points. The results are scheduled to be out on Monday. In previous years, decimal points were rounded off in the mark list, and colleges had a hard time preparing admission lists as many students would have secured the same marks.

“This year, all subject marks will be calculated till two decimal points. This would avoid confusion regarding admission cut-off marks in engineering, arts and science colleges,” explained an official. Parents and teachers have raised mixed opinions on the development.

“Now, students may lose college seats owing to a decimal point. Already, many are disadvantaged due to the weightage evaluation criteria. If marks are not rounded off, they may lose more than a couple of marks, ultimately not landing a seat,” said K Vysakhi, a parent.

On the other hand, KL Vijayakanth, another parent, welcomed the decision and said that system will ensure fair allocation of seats in colleges. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi had earlier announced that admissions in private, government and aided colleges will commence after the declaration of Class 12 CBSE and State Board results, while private colleges will follow suit.

According to the new evaluation criteria, a combination of results from Classes 10, 11 and 12 will be used. Maximum weightage of 50 per cent is given to Class 10 marks, with 20 per cent for Class 11, and 30 per cent for Class 12 results. The Class 12 results are further split; 20 per cent for practical exams that students completed earlier this year and 10 per cent for internal exams conducted by the school.

Further, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi had announced that if students are unhappy with their results based on this criteria, they can appear for the board exams at a later date, when the pandemic crisis is over, and this exam score will be considered final.