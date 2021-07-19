STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Chromosome mutation cause of clubfoot’

Clubfoot is a congenital condition in which the foot is twisted out of shape or position.

Published: 19th July 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a one-of-its-kind multidisciplinary study, the Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has found out that two new mutated chromosomes were responsible for ‘isolated clubfoot’ among newborns.

What is clubfoot?
Clubfoot is a congenital condition in which the foot is twisted out of shape or position. It is characterised by structural changes of several tissues of the foot and lower leg. If left untreated, it can become a deformity and lead to gross disability. 

Eye-opener
The study titled “Is congenital isolated clubfoot  heritable? A study from India” authored by institute’s director S Vetrivel Chezhian and a postgraduate student Salmonkhan H was published in the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics Surgery recently. 

The study noted down chromosome5:135031277 and chromosome5:135031344 mutations and their clinical significance have not yet been reported so far. 

Speaking to TNIE, Vetrivel Chezian said not many studies have been conducted in India on clubfoot . There was a lone study done in the US. He said the study was done with a question of whether the isolated clubfoot  deformity is heritable and also the other anomalies that are responsible for this condition in children. 

“Until now, clubfoot  was attributed to abnormal positioning of the embryo in the uterus. But, this study is an eye-opener as two new mutated chromosomes have been detected other than two already reported chromosomes,” he added.

Timeline 
The study was undertaken from December 2019 to June 2020 as 50 isolated clubfoot babies were included in the study group, of which 32 were males and 18 were females. 

Among 50 babies, Vetrivel said 23 had a bilateral clubfoot , 18 had right-sided and nine had a left-sided clubfoot . It is to be noted that clubfoot  babies with other associated syndromes and other deformities are excluded from the study group. 

He added, “We collected biological specimens from the babies and ran a few tests after isolating the DNA from blood samples. The DNA sequence was compared to the normal reference sequence. The reference sequence was obtained from genome databank of the National Centre for Biotechnology Information.”

The mutated chromosome5:135031277 was significantly associated with isolated non-syndromic clubfoot  babies which is 2.26 times more likely to happen than the already reported chromosome5:135031290 mutation group, the result showed.

Need for a pan-India study
“Our study reveals the importance of establishing the genetic basis of isolated clubfoot  in this modern era of science. A larger multicenteric study should be conducted in other regions of India to prepare a more specific gene to be associated with the clubfoot ,” Vetrivel added. The study was published online in June this year.

Nodal officer of State Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) S Srinivasan welcomed the study but opined that the findings had to be analysed further. 

He said he could comment on the study only after going through it.

P Rathan, a public health expert, said genetic analysis must be done with a large sample size. “A wider study with genetical linkage would give us an insight about other sub-groups and population having the same chromosomes. We also need more of a geneticist, thus many medical professionals must be involved for genetic analysis,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
clubfoot
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp