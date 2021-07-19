Delta districts fisherfolk divided over TN Fishing Regulation Act

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI: Fisherfolk in coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal were divided over the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act (2020). Hundreds of people, including women and children, stood on the shores of Madavamedu and Thirumullaivasal near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday and staged protests against the ban on purse seine nets (‘Surukku Valai’).

Meanwhile, fishers from about 50 villages wanted ban on usage of purse sine nets, but exemption from other regulations mentioned in the Act. They also resolved to not participate in any official meeting to discuss the implementation of Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act.

The other regulations in the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act (2020) include not fishing within five nautical miles, not using an engine more than 240 horsepower, not using a boat longer than 20 meters, returning to shore within specific time, and using only permissible mesh sizes in the fishing nets.

On Sunday, the representatives of fishing hamlets convened under the chieftain village Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district. S Mohandas, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai, said, “We want ban on purse seine net (‘Surukku Valai’) to be continued. Those who used that net had already been given enough time to mend their ways. So there is no compromise. But, we do not agree with the other regulations. If they are strictly implemented, nobody can go fishing as everyone is in contravention of at least one of those conditions.”

On the other hand, fisherfolk from about 10 villages such as Kottaimedu, Pazhaiyar, Madavamedu, Manmadha Nagar and Darghas staged protest on the shores of Madavamedu. Fisherfolk from Koozhaiyar joined their counterparts in Thirumullaivasal. The hamlets had been on hunger strike since Saturday.

Some of the women who protested in Thirumullaivasal fainted on Sunday afternoon and were rushed to primary health care centre nearby. S Kalidoss, a fisher representative from Thirumullaivasal, said, “It is not fair to implement only one regulation strictly, and leave the rest. If the rest of the regulations are relaxed, then ban on purse sine nets should also be relaxed.”

It should be noted that hundreds of boats in Mayiladuthurai district that use purse seine nets have not gone fishing in three months. The officials in the Fisheries Department maintained that it is taking action against violations of all regulations of the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act 2020, although the reality is far from it.

Fishers attacked by SL Navy

Rameswaram: Rameswaram fishermen on around 30 boats were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday. According to sources, Rameswaram fishers set sail to the sea on 300-odd boats on Friday. While fishing near Katchatheevu, fishermen on about 30 boats were reportedly attacked by the Lankan Navy personnel, who came on around 20 water bikes and hurled stones and glass bottles at them. The Navy personnel also reportedly damaged their fishing nets with knives and chased them away.