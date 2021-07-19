STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Delta districts fisherfolk divided over TN Fishing Regulation Act

Fisherfolk in coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal were divided over the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act (2020).

Published: 19th July 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherfolk in Thirumullaivasal protesting on Sunday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI: Fisherfolk in coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal were divided over the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act (2020). Hundreds of people, including women and children, stood on the shores of Madavamedu and Thirumullaivasal near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday and staged protests against the ban on purse seine nets (‘Surukku Valai’).

Meanwhile, fishers from about 50 villages wanted ban on usage of purse sine nets, but exemption from other regulations mentioned in the Act. They also resolved to not participate in any official meeting to discuss the implementation of Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act.

The other regulations in the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act (2020) include not fishing within five nautical miles, not using an engine more than 240 horsepower, not using a boat longer than 20 meters, returning to shore within specific time, and using only permissible mesh sizes in the fishing nets.

On Sunday, the representatives of fishing hamlets convened under the chieftain village Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district. S Mohandas, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai, said, “We want ban on purse seine net (‘Surukku Valai’) to be continued. Those who used that net had already been given enough time to mend their ways. So there is no compromise. But, we do not agree with the other regulations. If they are strictly implemented, nobody can go fishing as everyone is in contravention of at least one of those conditions.”

On the other hand, fisherfolk from about 10 villages such as Kottaimedu, Pazhaiyar, Madavamedu, Manmadha Nagar and Darghas staged protest on the shores of Madavamedu. Fisherfolk from Koozhaiyar joined their counterparts in Thirumullaivasal. The hamlets had been on hunger strike since Saturday.

Some of the women who protested in Thirumullaivasal fainted on Sunday afternoon and were rushed to primary health care centre nearby. S Kalidoss, a fisher representative from Thirumullaivasal, said, “It is not fair to implement only one regulation strictly, and leave the rest. If the rest of the regulations are relaxed, then ban on purse sine nets should also be relaxed.” 

It should be noted that hundreds of boats in Mayiladuthurai district that use purse seine nets have not gone fishing in three months. The officials in the Fisheries Department maintained that it is taking action against violations of all regulations of the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act 2020, although the reality is far from it.

Fishers attacked by SL Navy
Rameswaram: Rameswaram fishermen on around 30 boats were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday. According to sources, Rameswaram fishers set sail to the sea on 300-odd boats on Friday. While fishing near Katchatheevu, fishermen on about 30 boats were reportedly attacked by the Lankan Navy personnel, who came on around 20 water bikes and hurled stones and glass bottles at them. The Navy personnel also reportedly damaged their fishing nets with knives and chased them away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act TN fishermen
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp