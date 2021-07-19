STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

False promise made by Union Finance minister to Puducherry, alleges Congress MP V Vaithilingam

Vaithilingam said that in the election manifesto, one of the promises was to increase the central government's annual financial allocation for Puducherry

Published: 19th July 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam

Congress MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam on Monday said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a false promise of providing more fund allocation  to Puducherry, while she was releasing the BJP's election manifesto for Puducherry Assembly elections, at the end of March.

In a statement, Vaithilingam said that in the election manifesto, one of the promises was to increase the central government's annual financial allocation for Puducherry from 25 per cent of the budgetary allocation to 45 per cent, as it did for Jammu & Kashmir.

As an MP, he had raised the question on July 19 regarding the improvement of the financial resources for Puducherry in the ongoing parliamentary session. Responding to his question, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the decision to allocate funds to the states for 2021-2022 was taken in October 2020 and therefore there is no possibility of increasing the allocation to Puducherry.

Citing this reply, Vaithilingam said, "Didn't she know that while releasing the election manifesto last  March? But in fact, she has made such a false promise in the election manifesto in order to deceive people and get them to vote."

"Now the first false promise has come out. All the false promises of the BJP will continue to come out like this," added Vaithilingam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Vaithilingam congress Puducherry Puducherry allocation Puducherry central allocation
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp