MK Stalin pays floral tributes to Stan Swamy’s ashes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes to the ashes of tribal activist Stan Swamy, a native of Tiruchy district, who died on July 5 at a Mumbai Hospital.

Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi, Lok Sabha MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Dayanidhi Maran, MLAs Sinthanai Selvan of VCK and Inigo Irudhayaraj of DMK, and State Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse took part in the ceremony and paid floral tributes to the departed activist.