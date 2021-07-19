Tamil Nadu reports less than 2,000 Covid cases after 114 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported less than 2,000 Covid-19 positive cases after 114 days on Monday.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,971 cases on March 26 and the cases continued to peak after that.

The State reported 1,971 Covid-19 positive cases and 28 deaths taking the tally to 25,37,373 and toll to 33,752 on the day.

The State's test positivity rate was one percent. Also, 19% of Monday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 147 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 116 cases, Kancheepuram 43 and Tiruvallur 66 cases.

Among the people tested positive were four passengers, one each from Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Nigeria.

The State tested 1,34,989 samples and 1,34,136 people on the day. After 2,558 people were discharged the State had 27,282 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased six didn't have comorbid conditions.

