BJP leader H Raja’s anticipatory bail plea junked by Madras HC

The Thirumayam police registered a case against Raja and 18 others in connection with the incident, and after a long delay, filed a final report in the case this year.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dismissing an anticipatory bail petition filed by former national secretary of the BJP H Raja in a case registered against him for making derogatory remarks against the High Court and the police, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed him to appear before the trial court.

Raja allegedly made a remark in September 2018 when the Thirumayam police, citing court orders, denied permission to Hindu Munnani cadre to erect a stage on the road for the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebration in Meiyyapuram village of Pudukottai. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, and the Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings against Raja for his remark. However, the proceedings were dropped after he apologised in court.

The Thirumayam police registered a case against Raja and 18 others in connection with the incident, and after a long delay, filed a final report in the case this year. Taking cognisance of the report, the Judicial Magistrate, Thirumayam, recently summoned Raja to appear before the court on July 23. Fearing arrest, Raja approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

His counsel repeatedly contended that except Raja, all the accused were granted anticipatory bail. However, Justice G Chandrasekharan, who heard the case on Monday, observed that the trial court has only issued summons, and an anticipatory bail petition is not necessary at this point. The judge dismissed the plea and directed Raja to appear before the trial court on the date mentioned.

The judge also took note of the submissions of senior advocate S Doraisamy, who filed an intervening application opposing Raja’s plea. Doraisamy’s counsel contended that the police filed the final report without obtaining sanction from the government, which is mandatory in cases involving offences against the State machinery. The counsel also alleged the police deliberately filed a delayed and flawed final report to help Raja. However, the judge opined that the court cannot go into the said matter in the present petition.

Petition alleges police report is flawed
The judge also took note of the submissions of S Doraisamy, who opposed Raja’s plea. His counsel also alleged the police deliberately filed a delayed and flawed final report to help Raja

