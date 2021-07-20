Lone tuskers more likely to enter human habitat, raid crops

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A study conducted by Coimbatore Forest Division shows that entry of lone male elephants into human habitats was much higher in number than that of lone female elephants or herds.

According to Forest Department, a team of watchers called Border Night Patrolling Team which drives back elephants straying from forest for crop-raiding, collected the data of elephants leaving the forest to enter human habitats in Coimbatore forest area on daily basis from November 2020 to June 2021.

The study was part of an intensive elephant conflict monitoring system to assess, understand and develop site-specific and season-specific conflict mitigation strategy. The outcome of the study was released to public knowledge as part of a forewarning protocol to communities living in elephant excursion areas as well as to Thadagam social media group as part of community elephant information network.

The analysis of data undertaken by a team of officials led by I Anwartheen, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, reveals that elephants came out of forest at a highest average of eight times a day in December 2020 and lowest of three times a day in March 2021.

In the last eight months, lone males have come out of forest 832 times (63 per cent), male group 177 times (14 per cent), females in herds 206 times (16 per cent) and females with calf 82 times (6 per cent), while lone females came out just 6 times (1 per cent).

The study indicated seasonal excursion of elephants into crop lands in sync with their presence in the Coimbatore forest division post northeast monsoon when the grass and vegetation are aplenty and streams are brimming.

Lone female elephants came out of the forest alone three times in November and once each in December, January and April. As females are not known to move alone, it is assumed that these were sick animals left behind by herds to fend for itself.

Speaking to TNIE, D Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, said, "The study helps us and the public living near the forest cover to develop an idea about straying behaviour of elephants in every season. Incidents of elephants coming out of forest could not be prevented completely. However, we could be prepared to minimize the human-animal conflict in future. With the knowledge, those living near the forest area will also be vigilant about elephants' movement."