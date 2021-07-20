STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Protesters throng Collectorate, seek for Sterlite to be shut after July 31

The agitation gathered steam again after authorities of the copper smelter plant moved the Supreme Court to extend its permission, which ends on July 31, for six months. 

Published: 20th July 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen stand guard in front of a barricaded Collectorate campus | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Anti-Sterlite activists thronged the Collectorate here, urging the State government not to grant Sterlite Copper permission to operate its oxygen plant after July 31. Police blocked the entrance using barricades.

The agitation gathered steam again after authorities of the copper smelter plant moved the Supreme Court to extend its permission, which ends on July 31, for six months. Over 500 protesters led by activists Krishnamurthy and Merina Prabu, traders union president Vinayagamurthy, Gunaselan, and Hari Ragavan participated in the protest. They claimed Sterlite’s oxygen plant can be shut as the second wave of Covid has subsided. They also accused the State government of keeping mum on Health Minister Ma Subramanians’s remark favouring the plant.

When Collector Dr K Senthil Raj held talks with the protesters to explain the situation, in the presence of SP S Jeyakumar, the activists said the plant is not producing the quantity of oxygen it promised to the court as one of its plants is still defunct.

During the meeting, activist and retired professor Fatima Babu lodged a complaint against the plant for using excess electricity to generate oxygen. “The plant used 1.32 crore units of electricity since May 13 to generate 1,469.76 tonnes of liquid oxygen and 11,151 tonnes of gaseous oxygen as on June 30. The cost of oxygen production at Sterlite’s facility is at least 10 times more than other private units”, she said. The officials and the committee must check whether the plant is being maintained properly,” she insisted.

The Sterlite plant has so far produced 2,030.34 tonnes of liquid oxygen and 15,829 tonnes of gaseous oxygen, following the Supreme Court’s order on April 27 to operate the oxygen plant on a standalone basis. Barricades with barbed wire were used to stop protesters at the entrance of the Collectorate campus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterlite
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp