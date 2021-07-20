Tiger kills man in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, second attack this year

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 49-year-old man was allegedly killed by a tiger at Mudugulli village at the core area of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday afternoon. The incident happened when V C Kunjikrishnan, a resident of Muduguli, was on his way to the town from his house.

Forest sources said that Kunjikrishnan was living alone in his house after his family members and his neighbours shifted to Iyankolli when the Tamil Nadu forest department shifted people out of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Speaking to TNIE, forest department officials said, "We are closely monitoring the area. Our team is making efforts to bring his body out of the forest." They added that the forest staff who have visited the place confirmed that he was killed by a tiger since there were marks on the deceased head. The staff also lifted pug marks of the animal.

This is the second such incident in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve within a year. A 50-year-old tribal woman who was a resident of Kurumbarpadi was killed at the buffer zone of MTR on August 30, 2020.