Youth should motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19: Pondy LT Governer

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday appealed to the youth to act as ambassadors to motivate people on vaccination against Covid-19.

Addressing students of the Bharathidasan government college for women on the second day of four-day vaccination festival here she said, "youth should function as ambassadors to motivate people on vaccination so that all would be safe." She said the territorial government aimed at establishing a cent percent coverage of all eligible people under vaccination before August 15 synchronising with the 75th Independent Day.

Tamilisai claimed that there was no shortage of vaccines to inoculate people at any point of time in Puducherry.

"A vaccinated person becomes a strong person to protect himself or herself against coronavirus," she pointed out.

She further said that vaccination could not be made mandatory or compulsory in a democratic nation like India.

Appealing to the people to come forward voluntarily and play a proactive role, she said she had the first jab in Puducherry and after a gap of weeks she had her second dose among the tribals in a village in Telangana of which also she is the Governor.

"I had information that there was hesitation on the part of the tribals to get the jabs and to motivate them I had my second vaccination in the village along with the tribals in Telangana," she said.

She also said that the territorial administration had implemented a special scheme to distribute ante natal kits to the pregnant women which consisted of health mix powder, ghee produced by the cooperative milk producers federation (PONLAIT), protein biscuits among other nutrients.

Baby care kit was also distributed to lactating mothers which comprised baby dress, towels, toiletries among other things.

All those who are enrolled as beneficiaries of anganwadi schemes were getting these kits, she added.