STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Corporate boost to expand Covid vaccination drive in TN

Earlier, Subramaniam chaired a meeting with  representatives of 117 private hospitals from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurates a Covid-19 vaccination camp for differently-abled persons in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a big push to expedite the inoculation drive, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that private hospitals would be encouraged to administer vaccines free using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of corporate and private players. 

Addressing media persons,  the minister claimed that private hospitals were not fully utilising the 25 per cent of total vaccines manufactured in India that has been earmarked for them by the Central government.   “Private and corporate firms have been donating oxygen concentrators, generators, oxygen cylinders to hospitals. Now that the demand has been met, the firms could tie up with private hospitals for free vaccination camps,” Subramanian said. 

Earlier, Subramaniam chaired a meeting with  representatives of 117 private hospitals from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. The hospitals jointly donated Rs 61.45 lakhs from their CSR fund and the money would be spent on procuring vaccines. “The money will be handled by the district collectors, who would allocate vaccine doses to private hospitals based on requirements,” the minister saud.

Further, the minister said that private hospitals would be told to display a board informing public about the total CSR fund contributed by corporate firms and how many beneficiaries could they inoculate using that amount. 

Earlier, the minister visited Walayar checkpost and took stock of screening of vehicles entering the State from Kerala in the wake of Zika virus outbreak there. The minister informed that the Health department had deployed about 21,000 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and 14,833 vehicles across the State to monitor and prevent breeding sites of mosquitoes in residential areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine Covid vaccination drive  Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp