Single Window Portal 2.0 will open fresh wave of investments in TN

TN has launched the Single Window Portal 2.0, which offers more than 100 services from 24 departments 

Published: 21st July 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:19 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin addressing the audience during the investment conclave meet July 2021 held at ITC Grand in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has launched the Single Window Portal 2.0, which offers more than 100 services from 24 departments in a digitised manner for existing and new investors. The upgraded system will have features such as parallel processing of clearances, virtual meetings with departments, artificial intelligence-based chatbot facility, and deemed approval for select clearances.

It is likely to provide more than 200 government to business (G2B) services by March next year. The biggest challenge before the State to improve its ease-of-doing-business ranking was that the single window portal and services by departments were yet to be provided online. These include registration under legal metrology, weights and measures and change of land use.

Similarly, end-to-end online services were not available for many services and so was the implementation system for paperless courts by the Home department.

The other issue plaguing the State was commercial court computerisation, which is under the Madras High Court’s jurisdiction, and the digitisation of ‘records of rights’ at all land records offices, which will ensure the requisite information on ownership is available for pre-mutation verification of land transactions.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade wanted the State to create a website with all digitised land records and property tax payment data, and align it with revenue court case data (case number, names of parties involved, date of filing of case, status, and civil court case data.

The Comprehensive Land Information Portal is being worked on now. It is to allow investors to access land transaction deeds at all sub-registrar offices; record of rights at all Revenue department offices; data of property tax payment dues; revenue court case data; civil court case data; dues relating to electricity and water etc. 

Similarly, a ‘Comprehensive Construction Permit Portal’ is being developed by the Housing and Urban Development department. It will let people submit applications online. The services will include processing of planning permissions, building permission applications, completion certificate, and occupancy certificate.

Builders will also be able to apply for layout approval for land under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration.

M Ponnuswami, Ease of Doing Business Confederation of Indian Industry sub-committee chairman, Southern India, and former chairman of CII, said the Single Window Portal 2.0 would bring more investments to the State as it highlights the keenness of the government to promote transparency.

Top investments in each zone

Southern region

Rs 3,000 crore JSW Renew Energy Two Limited
Rs 837 crore Avigna Industrial Park

Western region

Rs 3,000 crore JSW Renew Energy Two Limited
Rs 1,000 crore Srivaru Motors

Chennai-Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chengalpattu

Rs 5,317 crore Vikram Solar
Rs 1,800 crore ZF Wabco (Germany)

Vellore-Ranipet-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram

Rs 730 crore J Matadee Manufacturing Park Pvt Ltd
Rs 500 crore Cheyyar SEZ (Lotus Footwear) (Taiwan)

Central region

Rs 320 crore KKP Groups of Company
Rs 200 crore  Livia Polymer products Pvt Ltd

Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri

Rs 837 crore Avigna Industrial Park
Rs 400 crore Cheyyar SEZ (Lotus Footwear) (Taiwan)

