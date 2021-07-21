STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN cops seize four antique idols from house in Puducherry, suspect they were stolen from temple

Two of them are Lord Nataraja idols, while the other two are  of Goddess Amman

Published: 21st July 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu police with an idol seized from a resident of Puducherry on Wednesday (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A team of the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID on Wednesday seized four antique metal idols of Hindu gods and goddesses from a house in Puducherry, suspected to have been stolen from a temple in Ariyalur in TN.

Based on credible information that the Nataraja idols which disappeared from a temple in an idol theft case registered under Kovagam police station in Ariyalur which they are investigating were hidden in a house in Puducherry, a special team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajaram along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Kathiravan and other police personnel of the Idol Wing came to Puducherry on the directions of the additional director general of police (ADGP), Abhay Kumar Singh, said Ponni, Superintendent of Police.

After a search, they found four antique idols made of metal in the house of Suresh living on Akkasamy Madam Street, Muthialpet and seized them. Two of them are Lord Nataraja idols, while the other two are  of Goddess Amman. While the Nataraja idols are 3.5 feet high and 0.75 feet high, the Amman idols are 2.5 feet and 0.5 feet high, according to a release from the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID.

Police are investigating whether the idols are connected with the theft they are investigating and are the same ones that disappeared from the temple several years back. A detailed investigation would be done on whether the idols had been stolen from any other temple in Tamil Nadu, said Ponni. The seized idols will be submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam, said Ponni.

Idol Wing CID police in Chennai registered a case over the theft of 12 stone idols at Balamabigai- Kailasanathar temple at Sullangudi in Ariyalur district in September 2020 and are investigating it. The case was filed based on the complaint from the temple executive officer, N Ramesh, who stated that the idols were stolen before 2002. The Idol Wing appointed deputy superintendent of police Kathiravan as the investigating officer in the case. Now it will investigate whether the idols seized are the ones that went missing from the temple 19 years back.

Meanwhile, family members of Suresh protested when he was taken in a vehicle by the police and also demanded the idols back since they were worshipping them at home. Subsequently the police let Suresh go and told the family to approach the court.

Earlier, in September 2020, a 20-member team of the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID led by Superintendent of Police R Sakthivel seized 74 pieces of antique idols from the ancestral house of Jean Paul Rajarathinam in Roman Rolland Street. The seizure was made in connection with idol thefts in Tamil Nadu. Of them, 14 were sculpted in stone and the remaining in metal worth several crores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Idol theft
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp