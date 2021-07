By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of cadre from the AIADMK, AMMK, PMK and DMDK joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

Among them were the AMMK’s Namakkal south district secretary PP Saminathan and Salem central district secretary former MLA SE Venkatachalam.

From the AIADMK were former MLA A Rajan, of Kanniyakumar district, MP PG Narayanan, of Erode, MG Sekar, of Dharmapuri district, and former MLA of Tirupur district Selvi Murugesan.