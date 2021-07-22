Relatively lower seropositivity ratio in Coimbatore: J Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore has a relatively lower positivity ratio compared to other districts in Tamil Nadu, according to results of a nation-wide sero survey that showed positivity ratio of 67.7 per cent.

During the recent sero surveillance survey in the district, blood samples were collected from 504 out of 1,260 people in 42 clusters in Covid affected areas. The results showed the presence of antibodies, officials said adding that the positivity ratio was 40 per cent. The earlier survey conducted in February registered only 22 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall seropositivity of Tiruchy and Madurai districts is 70 per cent and 85 per cent respectively, said sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary of Health and Family and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan said Coimbatore recorded a relatively lower positivity rate when compared to other districts. “To boost the immunity, we are pushing vaccination based on the availability,” he further said.

Herd immunity not sufficient

Health officials attributed the increase in seropositivity rate in Coimbatore to vaccination. Meanwhile, experts opined that the sero surveillance is one of the indicators of virus spread but said that now is not the time to let down the guard.Stating that the herd immunity is still not sufficient, former director of public health K Kolandasamy said there are still vulnerable people including children.

He added, “We can curb transmission of Covid, only if the herd immunity is around 80-85 per cent. Comparing the previous surveys, about 50-60 per cent of the people might have developed resistance or immunity against the virus. But, the remaining 40 per cent are vulnerable.”