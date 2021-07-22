Soon, Kongu region will become DMK bastion: Ex-RS member who defected from AIADMK

By Express News Service

ERODE: Following the recent defections from the AIADMK to the DMK, former Rajya Sabha MP from the AIADMK NR Govindarajar joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. Speaking to the media later, he said the Kongu region would soon become a bastion of the DMK, and the AIADMK’s future looks bleak.

Besides Govindarajar, several AIADMK functionaries holding local body posts, including AIADMK Ammapettai union secretary Vijayanirmala, joined the DMK. He was given the Rajya Sabha seat by the AIADMK to retain the votes of the Gounder community in the region, sources said.

Earlier, Sindhu Ravichandran, who was a supporter of former minister Sengottaiyan, and Thoppu ND Venkatachalam, expelled AIADMK leader, joined the DMK. Following the defections, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party would split its Erode rural district unit into two - East and West. KC Karuppannan will be the district secretary of Erode rural east district, while KA Sengottaiyan will be the district secretary of Erode West.

“Though there was some infighting in the Erode urban wing of the party, there were no large-scale defections to the DMK. But several party functionaries from constituencies in the rural districts joined the DMK, prompting the high command to take this decision. With several local body leaders from the AIADMK joining the DMK, the party is concerned about the upcoming polls,” said party sources.