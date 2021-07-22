STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, Kongu region will become DMK bastion: Ex-RS member who defected from AIADMK

Speaking to the media later, he said the Kongu region would soon become a bastion of the DMK, and the AIADMK’s future looks bleak.

Published: 22nd July 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: Following the recent defections from the AIADMK to the DMK, former Rajya Sabha MP from the AIADMK NR Govindarajar joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. Speaking to the media later, he said the Kongu region would soon become a bastion of the DMK, and the AIADMK’s future looks bleak.

Besides Govindarajar, several AIADMK functionaries holding local body posts, including AIADMK Ammapettai union secretary Vijayanirmala, joined the DMK. He was given the Rajya Sabha seat by the AIADMK to retain the votes of the Gounder community in the region, sources said.

Earlier, Sindhu Ravichandran, who was a supporter of former minister Sengottaiyan, and Thoppu ND Venkatachalam, expelled AIADMK leader, joined the DMK. Following the defections, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party would split its Erode rural district unit into two - East and West. KC Karuppannan will be the district secretary of Erode rural east district, while KA Sengottaiyan will be the district secretary of Erode West.

“Though there was some infighting in the Erode urban wing of the party, there were no large-scale defections to the DMK. But several party functionaries from constituencies in the rural districts joined the DMK, prompting the high command to take this decision. With several local body leaders from the AIADMK joining the DMK, the party is concerned about the upcoming polls,” said party sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NR Govindarajar AIADMK DMK Kongu region
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp