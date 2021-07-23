STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC raids: AIADMK says it’s political animosity, vows to go to court

“The raid was conducted without any evidence. So, an appropriate remedy will be obtained through the court,” he asserted.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday condemned the DVAC raids at the residence and other places linked to former transport minister MR Vijaya Bhaskar as an act of political animosity by the DMK government, and said the AIADMK was ready to face this threat through legal means.

“The raid was conducted without any evidence. So, an appropriate remedy will be obtained through the court,” he asserted.

Answering reporters’ queries after holding discussions with AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior functionaries of the party, Panneerselvam said, “The DMK government is yet to complete three months in office but has started showing its political animosity towards the AIADMK through raids, which were conducted to foist a case against the former minister.”

“Unable to face the AIADMK politically, the DMK is now trying to intimidate us through such raids. Whatever be the threat, the AIADMK is ready to face it. The DMK government should stop such anti-democratic acts done due to political animosity. Whenever a new government initiates such action out of political animosity, it leads to a politically perilous situation. Tamil Nadu has already witnessed such instances,” he added.

EPS condemns govt’s plan to merge universities
Asked about the decision to merge the Dr J Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram with Annamalai University, Palaniswami said, “The university was established to provide higher education to students from the poor and downtrodden sections of society. But now, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, who hails from Villupuram district, has said it would be merged with Annamalai University. Instead of doing good to the people of the district, he is undoing the good done by the AIADMK regime just because the university is named after amma (former CM J Jayalalithaa).”

Referring to Ponmudi’s remark that the universities are being merged due to financial constraints, Palaniswami said, “This is unacceptable. The DMK government has allocated a huge sum to build a library in Madurai in memory of former CM M Karunanidhi. But the DMK government doesn’t have funds to run an already-established university. The higher education minister should give up this plan.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp