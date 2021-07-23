STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Helicopter brothers’ booked for defrauding couple of Rs 15 crore

The District Crime Branch police on Thursday booked two ‘helicopter brothers’ on charges of defrauding a couple of Rs 15 crore.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The District Crime Branch police on Thursday booked two ‘helicopter brothers’ on charges of defrauding a couple of Rs 15 crore. According to sources, the siblings M R Ganesh and M R Swaminathan, of Deekshithar Thottam in Srinagar Colony in Kumbakonam called as ‘helicopter brothers’ as they owned a helicopter, were running a private finance company and an aviation company besides a dairy farm at Korkai village. It is said their finance company ran a deposit scheme promising attractive returns. 

Meanwhile, couple Fairoz Banu and Jafarrulla from Kumbakonam, who have business in Dubai, reportedly invested Rs 15 crores in the finance company owned by the brothers. When the couple had demanded their money back, it is said it was not forthcoming from the brothers.  Recently, Fairoz Banu had filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, who ordered the District Crime Branch (DCB) to conduct an inquiry. Following this, the DCB registered a case of cheating against the brothers and conducted inquiries at their residence and finance company in Kumbakonam on Wednesday evening. 

As the duo was not present, they detained Srikanth (56), one of the managers of the finance company, for interrogation. On Thursday, the police seized 12 cars owned by Ganesh and Swaminathan and took it to DCB office in Thanjavur. Special teams have been formed to nab the brothers, police said. 

Meanwhile, anonymous posters were pasted across Kumbakonam town alleging the ‘helicopter brothers’ have cheated the public and traders to the tune of `600 crores. Sources said that M R Ganesh, who was the Thanjavur north district BJP traders wing president, has been removed from the post by the district office bearers of BJP following complaints of cheating.

