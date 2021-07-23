STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase TN’s forest cover to 33%, Stalin instructs officials

While reviewing the functioning of the departments and deliberating on the schemes to be implemented over the next 10 years,

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewing the functioning of State Forest and Environment departments on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday advised the Forest and Environment departments to take steps to increase the State’s forest cover to 33 per cent by intensifying the scheme for planting saplings across Tamil Nadu. While reviewing the functioning of the departments and deliberating on the schemes to be implemented over the next 10 years, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to take appropriate steps to prevent human-animal conflict.

“The ecosystem of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve and Agasthiyarmalai Biosphere Reserve should be enhanced further and they should be maintained properly. Animals and birds in various sanctuaries should be protected and severe action must be taken against those hunting them. The infrastructure facilities at these sanctuaries should also be improved,” he said.

Deliberating on the impact of climate change in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said officials must grant environmental clearances to industries in a transparent manner, and youth should be engaged in activities to protect the land. He also reviewed the functioning of the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation, Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation and Tamil Nadu Arasu Rubber Corporation. 

Minister for Forests K Ramachandran, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

