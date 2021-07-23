New hydro power projects on cards for TN?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday advised the State Energy Department to implement new hydro power projects at suitable places and to expedite works on Green Energy Corridor (Phase II) by obtaining grants from Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The Chief Minister gave these directions to the officials while reviewing the ongoing projects and functioning of the Energy Department and electricity-related projects to be implemented in next 10 years.

Asking the officials to expeditiously complete co-generation projects which commenced in 2010 but are yet to be completed, he said the charges being incurred for transportation of coal should be reduced and that all efforts should be made for getting the coal due to Tamil Nadu as per the agreements already signed.

He also deliberated on the feasibility for entering into long-term agreements for importing coal instead of the yearly agreement. At present, only 71 per cent of the coal due to Tamil Nadu is being transported to the State.

Congratulating the officials for saving Rs 1,593 crore during the past two months due to various steps, the Chief Minister asked them to adopt austerity measures to reduce expenditure so that the financial position of TANGEDCO could improve. Stalin also urged the officials to introduce a new mobile app to enable the customers to know the bill for their power consumption and immediately pay the amount. The grievances of the consumers should be set right at the earliest, he added.