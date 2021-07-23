STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New hydro power projects on cards for TN?

CM advises Energy Dept officials to launch new hydro power projects at suitable places

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday advised the State Energy Department to implement new hydro power projects at suitable places and to expedite works on Green Energy Corridor (Phase II) by obtaining grants from Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.   

The Chief Minister gave these directions to the officials while reviewing the ongoing projects and functioning of the Energy Department and electricity-related projects to be implemented in next 10 years. 

Asking the officials to expeditiously complete co-generation projects which commenced in 2010 but are yet to be completed, he said the charges being incurred for transportation of coal should be reduced and that all efforts should be made for getting the coal due to Tamil Nadu as per the agreements already signed.

He also deliberated on the feasibility for entering into long-term agreements for importing coal instead of the yearly agreement. At present, only 71 per cent of the coal due to Tamil Nadu is being transported to the State.  

Congratulating the officials for saving Rs 1,593 crore during the past two months due to various steps, the Chief Minister asked them to adopt austerity measures to reduce expenditure so that the financial position of TANGEDCO could improve. Stalin also urged the officials to introduce a new mobile app to enable the customers to know the bill for their power consumption and immediately pay the amount. The grievances of the consumers should be set right at the earliest, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hydro power projects Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp