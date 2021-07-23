Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued to people living on banks of Bhavani river

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A flood alert was sounded on Friday to the people living on the banks of the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam in the district following the release of inflow of surplus water from Pilloor Dam due to incessant rains in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

Nilgiris district has been experiencing incessant rains for the last couple of days and excess water is flowing into Pilloor dam, the capacity of which has reached 97 feet as against the full capacity of 100 feet.

Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cusecs water is being released to the river, by opening four sluice gates, as inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM, official sources said.

The administration sounded the alert to the people living on the banks, even as senior Revenue officials visited the area and reviewed the safety measures and made arrangements to accommodate in marriage halls and schools, they said.

People in the areas in Thekkampatti, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Alankombu and Sirumugai were also asked to move to higher places, following the overflowing of Bhavani river, through public address system, they said.

ALSO WATCH: