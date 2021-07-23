STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will seal shops that sell banned tobacco products like gutka, paan: Ma Subramanian

Shops that sell banned tobacco products like gutka and paan will be sealed if they don’t stop selling them even after notice is served and fine is levied, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:02 AM

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

The Health Minister held a meeting with food safety department officers, senior police officers, officials from local bodies and traders, and instructed them to take stringent action against tobacco sellers and make Tamil Nadu a tobacco-free State in two months.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after the meeting, the Minister said action will be taken even on officials who fail to stop the sale of gutka and paan in their districts or jurisdiction. If the shop owners are caught selling the products, they will be served notice and if they continue the offence, fines will be levied. Even if that doesn’t deter them, their shops will be sealed. Once they realise that selling these products is affecting their livelihood, they will then stop selling the products, the minister said.  

Once news reports come out stating that in every district, at least 10 shops have been sealed, gutka and paan sales will disappear from Tamil Nadu in a month, the minister added. District food safety officers who make their district a tobacco-free zone will be awarded by Chief Minister MK Stalin. “They will receive an appreciation letter and a prize from the CM and it will be discussed with the CM,” Subramanian said.

Talking about challenges, the minister said apart from rampant sales and easy access to the products, consumption among even school and college students is high. Traders should take a pledge that they won’t sell banned tobacco products, he said.

Officials informed that in eight years, Rs 30 crore worth banned tobacco products were seized in Tamil Nadu. People who want to complain about the sale of gutka and paan items can send their complaint to WhatsApp number 9444042322 for immediate action. The complainant’s identity will be protected, the minister said.

