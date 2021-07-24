STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Catholic priest arrested in Madurai over controversial remarks against PM, alleged hate speech

Ponniah had made the remarks during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18. He was also charged with trying to spread hatred between religious groups and insulting ‘Bharat Mata’.

Published: 24th July 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

When he was allegedly attempting to flee in a car to Chennai, he was arrested by Silaiman police near Pandi Kovil (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Roman Catholic priest George Ponniah, who was recently booked by Kanniyakumari police for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was arrested in Madurai on Saturday.

Ponniah had made the remarks during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18. The priest was also charged with trying to spread hatred between religious groups and insulting ‘Bharat Mata’.

Following complaints from Hindu outfits and several others, Arumanai police had registered a case against Ponniah under various sections including 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505(2), 506(1) of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 on July 20.

When he was allegedly attempting to flee in a car to Chennai, he was arrested by Silaiman police near Pandi Kovil on Saturday. They will be handing him over to the Kanniyakumari police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kanniyakumari TN police
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp