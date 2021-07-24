Catholic priest arrested in Madurai over controversial remarks against PM, alleged hate speech

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Roman Catholic priest George Ponniah, who was recently booked by Kanniyakumari police for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was arrested in Madurai on Saturday.

Ponniah had made the remarks during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18. The priest was also charged with trying to spread hatred between religious groups and insulting ‘Bharat Mata’.

Following complaints from Hindu outfits and several others, Arumanai police had registered a case against Ponniah under various sections including 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505(2), 506(1) of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 on July 20.

When he was allegedly attempting to flee in a car to Chennai, he was arrested by Silaiman police near Pandi Kovil on Saturday. They will be handing him over to the Kanniyakumari police.