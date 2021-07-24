STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders NGT, Centre to respond to plea alleging transfer of all suo motu cases

By the impugned order, the NGT benches, apart from the principal bench at New Delhi, have all been ousted from taking cognizance of issues that arise within their territorial jurisdiction.

Published: 24th July 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the registry of the National Green Tribunal on a plea challenging its order to transfer all suo motu matters pending before various benches of the tribunal having pan-India or inter-State implications to the principal bench at Delhi.

According to the petitioner, MR Thiyagarajan, the president of Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenavar Nala Sangam, the entire NGT Act and the NGT Rules are completely silent on the NGT having suo moto jurisdiction. It is a settled principle of law that a tribunal, such as the NGT, which is a creature of statute, cannot travel beyond the provisions of the statute and must act within its four corners. This principle has been upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011, he added.

He also stated that on June 12, 2021, a National Green Tribunal office ordered that all suo-moto matters having pan-India, inter-State implications will be listed at the Principal Bench of at least three members. It is arbitrary, unsustainable and illegal, stressed the petitioner.

The plea alleged that each NGT bench deals with matters related to natural resources such as rivers and forests, which cover multiple States and have downstream and upstream effects owing to movement of air, water, animals etc. By the impugned order, the NGT benches, apart from the principal bench at New Delhi, have all been ousted from taking cognizance of issues that arise within their territorial jurisdiction. Thus, the impugned order is wholly contrary to the scheme of the NGT Act, the petitioner contended.

The first bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitting the plea ordered the Union government and the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench to respond to the plea by July 30.

Natural enclosures for all temple elephants sought
Chennai: An animal welfare activist moved the Madras High Court on Friday seeking direction to all temples in TN and Puducherry to house their elephants in a large enclosure surrounded by natural settings and having a water pool. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to respond to the plea in four weeks. “Wherever possible, such elephants should be enclosed with other elephants of nearby temples.

Also, authorities should take steps to provide female elephants with the company of male elephants from any of the camps maintained by the forest department,” S Muralidharan, the petitioner, said. He added,

“All temple elephants must be moved to a natural area near temples and not let them stand all day on a hard surface. Every temple elephant should have such a facility of a couple of acres fenced, where they can be let loose.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Madras High Court
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp