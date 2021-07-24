STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, Covid vaccines will be provided under CSR funds: Ma Subramanian

This move will ensure vaccines are not wasted, says health min

Published: 24th July 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclist pedals past a mural, in Chennai, on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, held a meeting with private hospitals and  companies to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to people at private hospitals, under Corporate Social Responsibility Funds of the companies.

The meeting was held at Arignar Anna Centenary library on Friday. The meeting was conducted with 137 private hospitals from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruppur and Ranipet districts. Private companies also participated in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Health Minister said that a board with information on free vaccines available at private hospital s under CSR funds of a particular company, will be displayed outside the hospital. This will be monitored by the local bodies and health department officials daily.

 The initiative aims at utilising the total 25 per cent vaccines allotted to the private hospitals by the Centre. Though many people are willing to get vaccinated but because of the price they are hesitant to go. To get Covishield at any private hospital one has to pay Rs 780 and for Covaxin Rs 1,410, the minister said. 

He further said that the private hospitals have paid for five lakh vaccines this month but so far received and used only 2. 42 lakhs vaccines.  They should get 12 lakh more vaccines under their quota in eight days. So, vaccination under CSR will ensure that vaccines are not wasted. So far the private hospitals vaccinated over 13.31 lakh people and they were allotted 18.70 lakh vaccines. Now, they have 5.38 lakh in stock, Subramanian said.

He also said that on Monday and Tuesday vaccination camps  will be conducted in tribal areas in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. The Health Minister and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will stay in a school at the tribal villages and oversee the camps. Also, around 700 homeless people have bee vaccinated so far.

80% black fungus patients are diabetic
Around 80 per cent of the patients who were treated for mucormycosis at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital were found to be diabetic. Dean A Nirmala said that as many as 119 patients were undergoing treatment for the infection

Directorate of Public Health
The State tested 1,35,008 samples and 1,34,169 people. As many as 2,516 people were discharged. Among deceased three didn’t have comorbidity

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian COVID vaccine csr COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp