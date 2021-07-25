STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges no more a dream for Irular tribal students

Taking cognizance of an Express story, Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nadh on Friday issued community certificates to 68 Irular tribals residing at Achrapakkam.

Published: 25th July 2021

Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nadh handing over community certificates to Irular tribals at Kanni Kovil Medu | express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking cognizance of an Express story, Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nadh on Friday issued community certificates to 68 Irular tribals residing at Achrapakkam. In the story published in these columns on July 21, Express had highlighted that the tribal students from Kanni Kovi Medu of Achrapakkam, could not pursue higher education as they were not issued community certificates. The benefits of scholarships or the reservation policy also evaded them due to this. 

On Friday, the Collector visited the hamlet along with a team of officials, and carried out a survey and issued them community certificates on the spot. “We went there in the morning and documentation work took some time. We provided 68 people certificates there itself. A few people require help with procuring identity cards. We are working on this, and subsequently they will also be issued community certificates,” he told Express. 

Rahul Nadh has also sought help of the Chief Education Officer to get some children from the hamlet admitted to schools. M Azhagesan, District Secretary of State Tribals Association, said that during the last three years, Revenue Department officials had made these tribals run from pillar to post.

“The kept asking for heaps of documents to prove their identity. Several protests were also taken out, but in vain. Now, the officials have come to the hamlet themselves and issued the certificates. We thank the newly-appointed Collector for this timely action, and Express for sharing our story.

