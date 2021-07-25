STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA searches Theni man’s house with ‘terrorist link’

Sources said that the official team led by Deputy Superintendent, NIA, Tiruvandrum, Rojario, carried out the search at the house of the suspect, Yusuf Aslam(38), around 5.20 am on Saturday.

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Express News Service

THENI/MADURAI: The officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search at the house of man at Chinnamanoor in Theni for his alleged connection with Al Ummah terrorist organisation.

Sources said that the official team led by Deputy Superintendent, NIA, Tiruvandrum, Rojario, carried out the search at the house of the suspect, Yusuf Aslam(38), around 5.20 am on Saturday. “The team three mobile phones, one sim card and pendrive during the search that lasted till 12 pm,” they added. He was later brought to the Chinnamanoor police station for questioning. 

Police said that the original name of Yusuf Aslam, a native of Teppakulam in Madurai, is Udhayakumar. “He converted to Islam after falling with a woman from Chinnamanoor. Earlier when a man from Teppakulam in Madurai was arrested for his controversial Facebook post, Aslam had extended his support to the person,” they said. 

Meanwhile in Madurai, NIA sleuths carried out a search at the house located at Vivekanandar Street of S Abdullah alias Saravanakumar, who was arrested a few months ago for uploading a  controversial post in social media that threatens national integration.

According to sources, Abdullah was booked by Teppakulam police on April 10 for his controversial post in support of war against India and establishing a Khilafat. He was booked under various sections including Section 121, 121 A (Waging or attempting to wage war against Indian government), 153 A, B and 505 (1)(c) of Indian Penal Code for trying to promote enmity between different religious groups, Sections 15 (Terrorist Act) and 16 (Punishment for Terrorist Act) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case was taken over by the NIA in May and the sleuths took Abdullah for interrogation. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Abdullah has connection with a fundamentalist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir, sources said.

