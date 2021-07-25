STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpatta Parambarai shows MGR in poor light: D Jayakumar

He charged that the film Sarpatta Parambarai indicates that only the DMK government honoured sportspersons and that MGR had given up on them.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:27 AM

A still from Sarpatta Parambarai.

A still from Sarpatta Parambarai. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Minister D Jayakumar, on Saturday, strongly condemned film director Pa Ranjith saying that the late former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran has been shown in poor light in his latest movie Sarpatta Parambarai. Jayakumar said the movie was nothing but a propaganda film for the ruling DMK. 

In a statement here, Jayakumar said the film portrayed events as if MGR had no connection with sports, all the while ‘eclipsing’ his immense interest in various sports of the State, particularly boxing.

He charged that the film Sarpatta Parambarai indicates that only the DMK government honoured sportspersons and that MGR had given up on them. Jayakumar said in 1980, MGR brought renowned boxer Muhammad Ali to Chennai for raising funds for Tamil Nadu Amateur Boxers Association and the boxer visited MGR’s residence.  
 

