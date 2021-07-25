STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaigai dam reaches capacity, flood alert issued for second time

After the Vaigai Dam’s capacity reached 68.50 cubic feet on Saturday, a second flood alert was issued by the district administration for the second time. 

THENI: After the Vaigai Dam’s capacity reached 68.50 cubic feet on Saturday, a second flood alert was issued by the district administration for the second time. 

Vaigai Dam is the main water source for people residing in the districts of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram for drinking and irrigation purposes. Following rains in the Mullaiperiyar dam areas and the Theni district, water at Vaigai dam increased to 68.50 cubic feet in May; its total capacity being 71 cubic feet.

Following this, the second flood alert was issued by the district administration. Earlier, on July 8, the dam had about 66 cubic feet of water and the first flood alert was issued. Thereafter, water was being released for the farmers in Madurai, Dindigul, and Ramanathapuram. 

On Saturday, the Vaigai Dam’s capacity reached 66.50 cubic feet at 5 pm. As excess water would be diverted to the river through Theni, people residing at the river beds have been asked to shift to safe places. Now, the inflow of water is 971 cusec per minute and the outflow is 910 cusec. Officials are expecting the dam’s capacity to rise to 69 cubic feet by Sunday night.

