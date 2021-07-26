STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona grocery kits can be received from PDS shops from August 1

The State government on Sunday announced that those who did not receive the Corona grocery kits before July 31st, can get them from August 1 in ration shops.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:21 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspecting the distribution of Covid relief of `2,000 and kit containing 14 grocery products at Alwarpet in Chennai

By Express News Service

A statement from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said that over 99 per cent of ration card holders have been provided with the grocery kits.

 “However, many who could not receive the kits owing to Covid-19 infection and for other reasons can get them from August 1 after obtaining the approval from the respective district supply officer,” said the statement.

The government has received over three lakh applications for new ration cards.  “Work is underway for issuing new ration cards to the people. The new card holders can receive essential items from the first week of August,” added the statement.

