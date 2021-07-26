TN nurse in trouble after official seize vaccine doses from her home

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Around eight vials of Covishield vaccine were seized from the house of a staff nurse of an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Sunday.

The nurse has been identified as P Dhanalakshmi, working at an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Karur.

Sources said that the vials were seized from her house in Konnampatti in Vedasandur during a search carried out by a team of health officials, led by Block Medical Officer Dr Pon Maheshwari, after they received a tip-off that Dhanalakshmi was administering the vaccine to several persons near her home in exchange for money. "It is suspected that the vaccines were stolen from the stock available at the UPHC," they said, adding that of the eight vials that were seized one was half empty.

Maheshwari said that upon inquiry it was found that Dhanalakshmi had administered the vaccine to at least 10 to 15 persons at her house and had been doing so for quite some time. "However, she claims that she was administering the vaccine free of cost. We have informed the Karur officials and handed over the vials to them. They will take necessary action," she added.