STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Frustrated over job loss, Tiruchy man feeds poison to family

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man, who reportedly lost his job due to the lockdown, consumed poison along with his entire family at Thuraiyur near Tiruchy on Monday.

Published: 27th July 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, poisoning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man, who reportedly lost his job due to the lockdown, consumed poison along with his entire family at Thuraiyur near Tiruchy on Monday. While Subramani, of Shanmuga Nagar, died at Thuraiyur GH, his wife Mala (34), children Sanjana (9) and Sahana (4) are receiving treatment at Tiruchy MGMGH. 

According to police, the man attempted suicide along with his family as he could not get a job and support them financially. A police officer said, “The victim was working at a hardware company in Chennai. After he lost job, he returned to his native. Frustrated over not being able to support his family anymore, he took the extreme step.” 

Incidentally, Subramani also suffered from a few medical issues. The incident came to light after a few neighbours noticed all of them lying unconscious inside their house. They  broke open the door and rushed them to hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy suicide job loss
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp