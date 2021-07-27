Frustrated over job loss, Tiruchy man feeds poison to family

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man, who reportedly lost his job due to the lockdown, consumed poison along with his entire family at Thuraiyur near Tiruchy on Monday. While Subramani, of Shanmuga Nagar, died at Thuraiyur GH, his wife Mala (34), children Sanjana (9) and Sahana (4) are receiving treatment at Tiruchy MGMGH.

According to police, the man attempted suicide along with his family as he could not get a job and support them financially. A police officer said, “The victim was working at a hardware company in Chennai. After he lost job, he returned to his native. Frustrated over not being able to support his family anymore, he took the extreme step.”

Incidentally, Subramani also suffered from a few medical issues. The incident came to light after a few neighbours noticed all of them lying unconscious inside their house. They broke open the door and rushed them to hospital.