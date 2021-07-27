STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pleas challenging online poker: Madras HC verdict on August 3

The Madras High Court, on Monday, adjourned the orders to August 3, on a batch of pleas challenging the State government ordinance imposing a ban on online poker and other card games.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:05 AM

Online poker games are very popular.

By Express News Service

During the  hearing, the State also argued to the submissions made by the companies that the ban was a violation of fundamental right to carry out business, “Gambling could not be considered as trade or business, the petitioners have no fundamental right to do such business and they cannot seek protection under Article 19 (1) of the Constitution.” The first Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, recording the submissions made by the companies, reserved its orders to August 3.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, AK Ganguli, C Aryama Sundaram, and PS Raman appeared for various gaming companies and argued against the State legislation.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

