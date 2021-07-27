STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide bid: Mom survives as two kids die in Virudhunagar

A family feud turned fatal after a 25-year-old woman killed her two kids by pushing them into well before attempting to die of suicide in Thimmapuram on Sunday.

Published: 27th July 2021

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A family feud turned fatal after a 25-year-old woman killed her two kids by pushing them into well before attempting to die of suicide in Thimmapuram on Sunday. According to sources, Thimmapuram Village Administration Officer received a call, stating that the bodies of two children were found floating in farmland.

The caller also mentioned that a woman was clinging on to the walls of the well. Soon, officials rescued the woman and brought the two bodies of the two children. Police added the woman was in an unconscious state. 

Investigations revealed that the woman is one Praveena, of K Alangulam in Kariapatti, who had been married to one Pushpavanam. It was reported that Pushpavanam’s first wife died, leaving behind two daughters. Praveena allegedly had issues with them, following which, she was asked to stay at her maternal house till the issue subsides. 

Irked Praveena allegedly pushed her two children, aged 4 years and 11 months, into a well before jumping into the well. While two kids died, she has been undergoing treatment at Thiruppuvanam  GH. A case was registered.

