Covid vaccine drive: Over two lakh inoculated in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State vaccinated over two lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday. According to the Health Department data, the State vaccinated 2,81,766 people, among them 27,225were people above 60 years, 85,718 were 45 to 59 years,1,66,893 were from 18 to 44 years, 1,398 were frontline workers and 532 were healthcare workers. The State till date vaccinated 2,00,79,887 people.

Meanwhile, Chennai and a districts including Coimbatore and Kancheepuram see increase in daily cases. Chennai cases increased to 139 from 122 on Monday. Chengalpattu reported 95, Kancheepuram 42 and Tiruvallur 67 cases on the day.