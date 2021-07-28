President Kovind's 5-day TN sojourn from August 2, to attend centenary fete of state Assembly

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind will camp in Tamil Nadu for five days from August 2. He is scheduled to attend several programmes in Chennai and at Ooty before his departure on August 6.

As per the tentative schedule, the President will arrive at Chennai airport at 12.45 pm and will stay at the Raj Bhavan. At 5 pm, Kovid will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (originally called the Madras Legislative Council). As part of these celebrations, the President will unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the premises of the Legislative Assembly hall at Fort St George. President Kovind, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Chief Minister MK Stalin will speak on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Assembly secretariat is in the process of bringing out a souvenir to mark the centenary celebrations of the State Assembly in which the various legislations enacted from 1921 for social reforms and other aspects and the contribution of the Dravidian movement to the growth of Tamil Nadu, profiles of the Chief Ministers the State had so far, etc will be highlighted.

On Tuesday, the Speaker held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister and senior ministers on the arrangements to make the event a grand one. From August 3 to 5, the President has various programmes at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and he will stay at the Raj Bhavan at Ooty. On August 6 at 10.50 a.m. the President will leave Ooty for New Delhi.

