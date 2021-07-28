Special court summons Minister Senthil Balaji in graft case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Special Court on Tuesday expressed its disappointment after Minister for Electricity Senthil Balaji failed to appear before the court in connection to a graft case registered against him while he was the Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK government. The court adjourned the plea to August 6 and ordered the minister to appear before it to collect charge sheet copies.

It was alleged that Senthil Balaji received lakhs of rupees on the pretext of obtaining jobs for aspirants in the Transport department. On Tuesday when the case came up for hearing, Special Court Judge N Alicia handed over the charge sheet copies to the other three accused in the case. “The Minister should also appear before this court to collect the charge sheet copy. He should not use privileges of being a minister to skip court hearings,” the judge said and adjourned the plea to August 6.