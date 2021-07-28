STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three youngsters lose Rs 1.50 lakh to online fraud

Were told their money would be doubled if they paid Rs 55,000 twice

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Three youngsters recently fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 1.50 lakh. K Riyaz Ahamed, a resident of Diwan Majidh Street in Pernambut, was browsing the Internet when he came across an advertisement which claimed to help double his money. The advertisement had a phone number, said sources from the Cyber Cell.

A man who introduced himself as the manger of BR Shares Private Limited sent a link (https://www.itc-share.com) to Riyaz on WhatsApp and asked him download the app and create an account. After downloading, Riyaz created an account and deposited Rs 100 as required, added the police sources.

Then he paid Rs 500 through GPay and earned Rs 16, which he withdrew instantly. Then he was asked to deposit Rs 55,000 with a promise that he would receive Rs 84,000 in 10 days. 

Riyaz did so but did not receive the promised amount after 10 days and when he contacted the man, Riyaz was told to deposit the same amount again in order to get back the whole sum back and was advised to share the link with his friends. Riyaz told his brother and a friend about the app and they paid Rs 95,000 to get the money back, said the police sources.

However, there was still no response and the link was removed. They then lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police, who registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC. A Cyber Crime police officer said they are tracking the account linked to the app. The mobile number location was in a North Indian State and it is believed that it could have been bought using false information.

